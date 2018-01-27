Hospital Successfully Passes Rigorous Assessment

Dignity Health Dominican Hospital has been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities committed to practicing safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.

“This national designation of our lung cancer screening program demonstrates our team’s continued commitment to providing quality preventive care for our community,” said Dominican Hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz, MD. “Pursuing accreditations such as this is a choice rather than a requirement, but is one we choose to ensure we’re meeting nationally-recognized standards of care.”

Also required are procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs. Lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scans, and appropriate follow-up care, significantly reduces lung cancer deaths.

In December 2013, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended screening for adults aged 55 to 80 years who have a 30 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke, or have quit within the past 15 years. Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer, taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined.

For more information about Dominican Hospital’s Lung Cancer Screening Program, please visit dignityhealth.org/dominican/cancercare. Watch a video explaining who should be getting lung cancer screenings and what happens during a screening athttps://dignityhlth.org/2AIWF3G.

Dignity Health Dominican Hospital has been caring for the Santa Cruz County community for 75 years. Dominican offers emergency services and is a Certified Stroke Center.

Dominican’s services include the only comprehensive Cancer Center in Santa Cruz County, a Total Joint Replacement program, advanced neurological and endoscopic services, and an expert heart and vascular team treating some of the most complex cardiac cases in the Monterey Bay area. Dominican has received national recognition for superior patient safety, cardiac care, and stroke treatment from Healthgrades, a leading provider of comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Dominican also has received several awards for environmental excellence.

