Dominican Earns National Acclaim

The Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACOS) has again granted a three-year accreditation to the Dignity Health Dominican Hospital cancer program. Dominican Hospital is the only cancer program in Santa Cruz County to receive this designation, which is given to just 30 percent of hospitals nationwide.

“This accreditation represents a true team effort by everyone associated with providing cancer care at Dominican,” said Dominican Hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz, MD. “It is a testament to the dedication of our leaders, physicians, and staff, who work together seamlessly to help anyone diagnosed with cancer get access to the best possible treatment and support.”

Dominican Hospital takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, cancer specialists, and other health professionals.

The Cancer Center will soon integrate the new Dominican Zen program, which is designed to increase comfort, reduce stress, and promote healing for patients through guided meditation, aromatherapy, and sound therapy. Additionally, the Cancer Center will soon offer infusion patients complimentary hand and foot massages while they receive treatment.

“Our multidisciplinary, holistic approach results in improved patient comfort and care,” said Kathy Finnigan, RN, manager of Outpatient Oncology Services at Dominican Hospital. “We are dedicated to improving outcomes and proud to offer patients a full range of advanced services based on nationally established standards of care for quality cancer treatment.”

When patients receive care at Dominican, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 1.6 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2016. CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70 percent of all newly diagnosed cancer patients. The CoC provides the public with information on the resources, services, and cancer treatment experience for each CoC accredited cancer program through the CoC Hospital Locator at facs.org/quality-programs/cancer.

For more information about cancer care at Dominican Hospital, please call 831.462.7770.