Documentary Film “Miss Representation”

Film Challenges Sexism in the Media And Empowers Women

Presented by the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation • Wednesday, March 28

Written and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Miss Representation exposes how mainstream media contribute to the under-representation of women in positions of power and influence in America.

The 1440 Foundation is opening their doors to the community for dinner and a movie featuring a screening of Miss Representation on Wednesday, March 28, at the 1440 Multiversity, 800 Bethany Drive, Scotts Valley. Dinner is from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and the movie will be held in their theater from 7:00 – 8:30 pm, with a community discussion to follow. Parking is very limited – Please Carpool.

After the screening, there will be a community discussion led by Superintendent, Tanya Krause and Patricia Timm, General Counsel of Looker. If you would like to attend, please visit www.SVEF.net for tickets or email info@svef.net.

Miss Representation includes stories from teenage girls and provocative interviews with politicians, journalists, entertainers, activists, and academics like Lisa Ling, Nancy Pelosi, Condoleezza Rice, Katie Couric, Rachel Maddow, Rosario Dawson, Jackson Katz, Jean Kilbourne, and Gloria Steinem. The film offers startling facts and statistics to leave audiences shaken and armed with a new perspective.

“I made Miss Representation because we live in a society where media is the most persuasive force shaping cultural norms, and the collective message the media send to our young women and men is that a woman’s value lies in her youth, beauty, and sexuality, and not in her capacity as a leader,” Newsom said.

“We are thrilled to be working with SVEF, SVUSD and the 1440 Foundation to encourage our youth to meet their full potential,” stated Ms. Timm. “By educating students and the community about the way media can influence their mindset, we hope to further discussions that will challenge gender stereotypes and develop future leaders.”

Celebrating its 35th Anniversary, the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation (SVEF) is an all-volunteer 501C-3 non-profit that provides funding for programs and education materials to enrich the solid academic curriculum and high quality of education in the Scotts Valley Unified School District.

In the past 5 years, SVEF has donated over $600,000 to support the needs of children from kindergarten through high school graduation and beyond.

Local screening of Miss Representation made possible by the generosity of the 1440 Foundation and Mari & Ed Rossi