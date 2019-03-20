Free Film Event at the “Green Grange” in Live Oak

Disturbing The Peace is a story of the human potential unleashed when we stop participating in a story that no longer serves us. With the power of our convictions it takes action to create new possibilities.

The documentary follows former enemy combatants — Israeli soldiers from elite units and Palestinian fighters, many of whom served years in prison. They have joined their efforts together to challenge the status quo and say “Enough.”

The film reveals their transformational journeys from soldiers committed to armed battle to non-violent peace activists, leading to the creation of combatants for peace. While based in the Middle East, the film evokes universal themes relevant to us all and inspires us to become active participants in the creation of our world.

The movie will be screened at the Green Grange on April 2 from 2 – 3:30 pm, after which a teleconference will be hosted by the organizers with two of the active members of the American Friends of Combatants for Peace.

Muna AlSheikh, who is traveling herself to Israel and Palestine this April on a peace building delegation with Combatants for Peace, will facilitate the teleconference followed by Q&A between the audience and the online guests.

•••

The Muslim Solidarity Group of Santa Cruz presents, in partnership with Reel Works Film Festival, “Disturbing the Peace” — a documentary about the collaboration in peace work between Palestinians and Israelis in the Middle East.

This event is free. Donations will be much appreciated to support the work of the Muslim Solidarity Group in their local activities in Santa Cruz.

•••

Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange: 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz. For more information, e-mail munaalsheikh@gmail.com