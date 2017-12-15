21st Annual Event Was a Success!

The educational organization, Agri-Culture, recently held its 21st Annual Progressive Dinner, a fall tradition to celebrate the harvest. The event raised almost $40,000 and Nita Gizdich sold the raffle tickets.

The purpose of Agri-Culture is to educate the public about local agriculture in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley. This year’s theme was “Distill • Cool • History” The event is always limited to 100 guests, and each year it sells out early. In fact, this year it sold out three months prior to the event… before invitations had even been mailed!

Guests are transported (via buses) to three unique locations that are connected to agriculture in some manner. The hors d’oeuvres were served at Blume/Whiskey Hill Farms – welcomed by David Blume and Tom Harvey. David and Tom provided tours of their facility. Dinner was served at Lakeside Organic Gardens new cooling facility – welcomed by owner Dick Peixoto. A wonderful dinner was prepared by Barbara & Company.

During dinner, Dick and other Lakeside Organic Gardens employees gave guest a tour of the state-of-the-art facility. The dessert location was Naturipe Berry Growers — welcomed by Vice President Tom Am Rhein.

Tom spoke about the 100th anniversary of Naturipe. At the end of the evening, guests were given a bag and a box of local produce from 14 local companies to take home and enjoy.

•••

The many guests included: • Ted Burke, Shadowbrook Restaurant Owner • Mary Anne Carson and Fred Caiocca of Santa Cruz County Bank • Dick & Marisella Peixoto, Lakeside Organic Gardens • Jimmy and Terry Dutra of Watsonville • Maria and David Vasquez of Watsonville • Debbie Parsons and Nikki Castro, Best Western Seacliff Inn • Stephany Aguilar, Councilmember City of Scotts Valley and Progressive Dinner Chair • Steve Bontadelli, Agri-Culture President.