Tomorrow, Sept. 6, Santa Cruz County will be participating in a Bay Area-wide disaster preparation drill. The drill will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and have a visible community footprint, including mock shelters in Santa Cruz and Felton and exercise activity at Watsonville hospital. We are testing our care and sheltering capacity, but I wanted to let you know in case you receive any calls from members of the public. THIS IS ONLY A DRILL.