Dining Helped Fight Cancer

California Grill of the Pajaro Valley hosted a fundraiser for two important sources of local cancer care and support services on Saturday, October 14 from 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. By dining at the California Grill that day 100 percent of all sales were donated with 50 percent to support Dominican Hospital’s Bennet & Suzy Katz Cancer Resource Center and 50 percent to support Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services.

Lakeside Organic Gardens and California Grill have supported Dignity Health Dominican Hospital as a Presenting Annual Healthcare Sponsor since 2014. Co-owner of the California Grill and owner of Lakeside Organic Dick Peixoto and his wife Marisela were inspired to support Dominican when their family was touched personally by a diagnosis of cancer. All support from their sponsorship goes directly to expanding each of the programs that are offered at the Katz Cancer Resource Center, which is housed within the Mary and Richard Solari Cancer Center located at 3150 Mission Drive, Santa Cruz next to the hospital.

“Our wife, and mother, was affected by breast cancer a few years ago,” shares Dick. “When cancer attacks a member of one’s family, it affects the entire family. The Peixoto family supports Dominican’s Katz Cancer Resource Center because we are continually impressed by the compassion and care provided for affected families in our community. Help us to help those who support the cancer survivors throughout our community. We’re all in this together.”

The Center offers a variety of support groups led by oncologist specialists for patients, caregivers, and children of those with cancer including their popular Fireside Chats, as well as lung cancer screenings.

Last year Lakeside Organic and California Grill helped Jacob’s Heart provide services to 294 children with cancer and 1,264 family members:

$282,118 in financial assistance and practical support – payments for rent, utilities, gas, groceries, meals, funeral assistance and other necessities

260 group, family and individual counseling sessions for families in treatment and those who are bereaved

4,754 hours of support, including 988 home and hospital visits

4,406 bags of groceries delivered to homes and hospital rooms

2,650 cards, gifts and remembrances honoring milestones, birthdays and anniversaries

$4,495 assisting the cost of transportation for treatment and 381 rides given and/or coordinated.

30 mentoring outings for teens with cancer and their siblings

165 campers attending Camp Heart + Hands, a free, three-day weekend camp for children with cancer and their families.

These two organizations provide essential lifelines to those affected by cancer, and their work is vital to the health of our community. To learn more about programs offered at Dominican’s Katz Cancer Center, please visit dignityhealth.org/dominican. If you would like to make a personal donation, please visit supportdominican.org.

Website: www.CaliforniaGrillRestaurant.com California Grill 40 Penny Lane, Watsonville. Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5 – 9 p.m.