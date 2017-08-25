Dignity Health Medical Group Tips for Back-To-School Health

Dignity Health Medical Group/Dominican is encouraging parents throughout Santa Cruz County to prepare for back-to-school season by focusing on family health. Dignity Health Medical Group pediatrician Komal Afzal, DO, offers four tips for families preparing for the new school season:

Make sure children have all the required vaccinations. In the state of California, schoolchildren are required to receive certain immunizations to protect children from dangerous infections and diseases. Maintain a healthy diet through the transition. “Try to prepare for early wake-up times so that your family can still enjoy a balanced breakfast before heading out the door,” says Dr. Afzal. Studies show children are more alert during class after having eaten a healthy meal in the morning. Establish reasonable bedtimes. Children who get plenty of sleep are able to pay attention during class and keep a positive attitude. “If your child is struggling with earlier bedtimes, try adjusting their diet, reducing their digital device time in the evening and encouraging quiet time activities before bed,” says Dr. Afzal. Avoid and prevent the spread of new germs. Proper hand hygiene is very important. Children should wash their hands before eating, after using the restroom, after sneezing or coughing and as soon as they get home. “On average, kids get six to 10 colds each year,” says Dr. Afzal. “Hand washing is the best defense against new sicknesses your child will be exposed to when school starts.”

The new school season is a good time to schedule yearly physical exams for the entire family. During an annual exam, doctors screen for potential hidden health problems and answer questions. Dignity Health Medical Group — Dominican operates 18 clinics in Santa Cruz County.