Diary of an ADHD Kid: A Week with Papa & Oma

Told to Edita McQuary By An Anonymous 11-Year Old

The last week of 5th grade, I broke my left arm. Even after the cast came off, I had to be careful. Bummer summer. So I talked Mom and Dad into letting me visit Papa and Oma for a week. They are pretty old people but sort of fun. Oma plays cards with me and Papa likes to take me for a hike but it really is just a long walk.

After the super-long four-hour drive, I thought I’d made a mistake. So when we got inside their house I called 911 to see if they could help. The man answered and said, “911. What is your emergency?” “Uh, oh, emergency?” I hung up quick and went to my bedroom.

Immediately the phone rang back. Oma answered and was surprised when a man asked what was her emergency. She told him that her 11-year old grandson must have made a mistake. They didn’t need to send any help. “So far, we are all okay,” she said. I said I was sorry and that I dialed 911 accidentally.

In spite of the old timers’ craze for daily showers, tooth-brushing, and making my bed, things went pretty well. Papa took me to Santa Cruz Boardwalk one day and that was fun. I had to watch him carefully so he wouldn’t get lost in the crowd. Oma was into “Lion King” and “Toy Story 4” so I went with her to see those. Also, the otters at Moss Landing State Beach were so awesome!

Oma was only a little upset when I accidentally spilled the beads of her favorite necklace all over the bedroom floor. She made me do some light gardening to make up for that — totally unfair, it was an accident! She said something about “consequences.”

Pretty soon it was Friday night and I was excited to be going back home the next day. As I was got ready for bed and came out of the bathroom, somehow the bathroom door locked behind me. Since there was only one bathroom in their house, this was a major problem. Oma and Papa were not happy.

We all tried to figure out how to unlock the door but none of us could do it. Oma was tempted to dial “911” but she wasn’t sure this qualified as a true emergency. After all, no one’s life except possibly mine was in danger. Instead she said we’d do a “Scarlett O’Hara,” whoever that was, and think about it tomorrow. None of us could brush our teeth before going to bed — sweet!

Saturday morning Papa and I had no trouble going behind a bush in the back yard. Oma said she was NOT going to go in the back yard. Luckily, she found a plastic bucket in the garage. There was still the tooth-brushing problem. Papa drove to the Dollar Store and bought three toothbrushes and a tube of toothpaste. We took turns brushing our teeth in the kitchen sink.

At 8:45 a.m. Oma called the local lock and key company. They sent out a very nice man who took two minutes to unlock the door. It took him four minutes to write up the bill. But Oma said we were lucky we didn’t have to pay for the “outside of business hours” emergency service.

We packed the car and drove down south to meet mom and dad. I was so happy to see them! Papa and Oma were really happy to see them! Overall, it was a good week and I had a great time!