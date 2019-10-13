Census Bureau Speaker to talk about Community Engagement Efforts

Tory Del Favero will be the guest speaker for the Tuesday, October 1st meeting of the Democratic Club of North Santa Cruz County.

Del Favero will talk about the U.S. Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program, including outreach efforts and how people can get involved to ensure that everyone residing in our country is counted. Club members will also discuss the differences in Democratic presidential candidates’ health care proposals.

There will be an informal meet and greet from 5:30 to 6:30 and Del Favero is scheduled to speak at 6:30. The Democratic Club meets at Bruno’s in Scotts Valley located at 230 Mt. Hermon Road. The public is invited to attend.

•••

Reception and Conversation with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

A reception for Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 2–3:30 p.m. at the Highlands Park Senior Center in Ben Lomond.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and have a conversation with Congresswoman Eshoo. The event is sponsored by Coco Raner-Walter, Les & Nancy Gardner, the Democratic Club of North Santa Cruz County, and the Democratic Women’s Club. Light refreshments will be served.

Suggested contributions: $1000 Platinum, $500 Gold, $250 Silver, and $50 Guest. RSVP to Amy Salomone at amy@amysalomone.com or visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/eshoo105.

Highlands Park Senior Center is located at 8500 Highway 9, Ben Lomond.

•••

For more info: https://dcnscc.org/en/