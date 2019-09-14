Deer Fire Cause and Origin Has Been Determined

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at approximately 1:50 p.m. units from CAL FIRE, along with multiple local Santa Cruz County fire agencies, responded to a reported vegetation fire on Deer Creek Road near Boulder Creek in unincorporated Santa Cruz County.

The fire, known as the Deer Fire, burned over 10 acres of State Responsibility Area (SRA) land and required over one hundred firefighters and multiple aircraft to bring under control. The fire injured one firefighter, destroyed one outbuilding and threatened several other homes in the area.

CAL FIRE has determined the Deer Fire was caused by hot embers escaping from illegal burning of garbage in a burn barrel, landing in a receptive fuel bed. The fire originated on a privately owned parcel off Deer Creek Road.

CAL FIRE law enforcement investigators are completing their investigation. CAL FIRE reminds the public that backyard burning, burning garbage, and use of burn barrels are strictly prohibited. Anyone found responsible for causing a fire could face criminal or civil penalties as well the financial costs associated with suppressing the fire.

To learn more about preparing for wildfire visit www.readyforwildfire.org