SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — Highway 35 will be closed between Gist Road and Black Road on Thursday, April 20 and Friday April 21 from 8 am until 5 pm, weather permitting. This closure is necessary so that Caltrans can install drainage facilities and re-pave this section of the highway.

Residents north of this closure may detour by using Black Road while residents south of the closure may use Bear Creek Road.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this closure.

•••

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Cruz County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.