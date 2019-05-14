DataShare Santa Cruz County is Live!

An Accessible, Comprehensive and Reliable Resource for Data at Your Fingertips

The DataShare Santa Cruz County Steering Committee is excited and proud to announce the launch of DataShare Santa Cruz County (DataShare SCC), a one-stop resource for community-level data about Santa Cruz County. DataShare SCC provides an interactive data platform integrating local, state and national data, giving users new way to explore and understand our community.

With seed funding from Community Foundation Santa Cruz County and County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency, and incubated by Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz County (HIP), DataShare SCC is the new, countywide platform that promises to make a significant difference in how everyone — residents, businesses, agencies, students and more — access, share, and use information.

“Santa Cruz County believes in providing effective, accountable and transparent community-based programs supported by the best available data. Information informs how we are doing and where we need to go. Congratulations to the steering committee, staff at HIP and the County’s Health Services Agency for providing this essential new tool,” said Carlos Palacios, County Administrative Officer of Santa Cruz County.

DataShare SCC fills a much-needed gap in data and information access focused on Santa Cruz County. DataShare SCC has functionalities that allow users to create informative reports and build dashboards to ensure progress towards common goals and outcomes.

DataShare SCC can be used to understand needs and develop plans to improve well being in our county, build advocacy efforts, and learn about measures and indicators to align with collective impact. DataShare SCC is also a great resource to add data to presentations, grant applications, and program plans.

“With DataShare SCC we can now much more easily identify where to focus our work to improve well-being in the County, and track where our efforts will have the biggest impact.” Keisha Frost, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Santa Cruz County.

DataShare SCC is built on the web platform developed by Conduent Healthy Communities Institute (HCI). Conduent HCI was selected after considerable research and review, and is proving to be an exceptional partner with access to hundreds of data points, as well as tools and functionality to make data accessible and meaningful.

DataShare SCC aligns with the CORE conditions and the Community Assessment Project (CAP) to move toward greater equity of resource allocation to the populations and areas of greatest need. The eight CORE conditions are an overarching framework for alignment in Santa Cruz County.

The Community Assessment Project is a survey that reports on community-level indicators that correspond to CORE conditions. DataShare SCC is the web-based platform to house and display population-level data that aligns with CORE Conditions and can be used to create reports and display data.

For more info: www.datasharescc.org