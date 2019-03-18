Dance Scholarship Showcase Wows Audience

Last month the 5th Annual Carrie’s Dream Dance Scholarship Showcase and Auction, on February 10, 2019, dazzled and entertained more than 800 guests. It is a special community event that grows bigger and better each year.

The fundraising showcase featured a range of dance styles and levels; from adorably costumed bitty dancers, to stunning pre-professional dancers. A dance parent said, “When Carrie’s former students take the stage, you can’t help but see how Carrie’s grace and coaching lives in them all; it’s a truly beautiful thing.”

The two shows featured performances by over 150 dancers, ages 4 to 21. Each show included ballet, lyrical, jazz and hip-hop pieces performed by talented students from seven local dance teams and studios: Agape Dance Academy, Aptos High School Dance Team, UCSC’s Cruz Ctrl, International Academy of Dance, Pacific Arts Complex, Sammy’s Animation Dance Community & UCSC Dance Team.

Carrie’s Dream Dance Scholarship Fund was created in loving memory of local dance studio owner/teacher Carrie Dianda McCoid. Carrie had a dream that all the students in our community who wanted to dance would be given that opportunity – regardless of their financial circumstances. She believed dance education to be invaluable. She envisioned a collaborative annual dance showcase that would allow the community to come together to raise money for aspiring dancers; 2019 marks the 5th year of this vision realized.

This year’s showcase raised $38,000. To date Carrie’s Dream has served over 100 young dancers with scholarships. Carrie’s mother, Carolyn Dianda, graced the stage with special thanks to the community for honoring her daughter’s memory through Carrie’s Dream Dance Scholarship Fund.

Dance scholarship applications for dancers 18, and under, will be available May1st-31st, 2019. More information is available at www.carriesdream.org.

Photo Credit: Denise Russo Photography