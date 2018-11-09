CYT Presents James and the Giant Peach

November 9-18 at the Louden Nelson Community Center – Main Stage

A musical for the whole family to enjoy and the perfect start to the holiday season! Featuring a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul (Broadway’s Smash Hit Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, A Christmas Story the Musical and the recent blockbuster feature-films La La Land and The Greatest Showman) the critics rave James and the Giant Peach is a “MasterPeach!”

A rhinoceros ate the parents of James Henry Trotter. That was bad enough. Next, James is sent to live with his awful aunts. But all is not lost! When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach and launches him on a journey of enormous proportions.

Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic fruit – among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities. As he makes his escape with six very funny but quarrelsome bugs, they all must learn how to get along as they cross the Atlantic. This peculiar group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements while learning about communication, courage and self-discovery.

Eventually the story unravels with a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building. Behind its wit and whimsy, this epic adventure of unusual friendships explores some sophisticated themes. How do we define our family? How do we start over after a big loss? This show will quickly become one of your all-time favorites as the talented cast and magical music warms your hearts!

CYT Santa Cruz promises to present a delightfully offbeat, funny and heartwarming adaptation of this classic adventure that you too will get caught up in the excitement. James is a child put in a remarkable situation, and with the help and support of some new friends, he discovers he can achieve great things. Similarly, the CYT Santa Cruz students and families are working together in extraordinary ways to present this musical. This will be a show not to be missed!

Adapted for the stage by David Wood; based on the book by Roald Dahl; music by Pasek and Paul

Performances: Nov. 9 – 7 p.m. • Nov. 10 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. • Nov. 11 – 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. • Nov. 15 – 7 p.m. • Nov. 16 – 7 p.m. • Nov. 17 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. • Nov. 18 – 12 p.m.

Louden Nelson Community Theater

301 Center Street, Santa Cruz

Tickets: (www.cytsantacruz.org) Standard $17, Senior (Age 65+) Child (Max Child Age: 12) $15, At Door $20

Production Team: Tera Torchio – Director, Laura Sondreal – Vocal Director, Erin Loofbourrow – Choreographer, Angelic Navarro – Artistic Director

CYT Santa Cruz: 804 Estates Drive, #210 Aptos, CA 95003 • 831-298-0001