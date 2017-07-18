Critical Red Cross Blood Shortage

Emergency Call For Donations and Help Save Lives

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services.

How to Help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Summer Months Lead to Shortage

The summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

Who Blood Donations Help

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

•••

Aptos

July 15: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Dr.

Ben Lomond

July 21: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ben Lomond, 9545 Lovecreek Rd

Capitola

July 14: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Capitola Mall, 1855 41st Avenue

Santa Cruz

July 17: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Simpkins Family Swim Center, 979 17th Avenue

July 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Cruz Fire Station No. 1, 711 Center St.

July 19: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street

Watsonville

July 24: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pajaro Valley Health Trust Hall, 85 Nielson Street