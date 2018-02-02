Countywide Spelling Bee Winners

Top Spellers Advancing to State Competitions

On Saturday, January 28 at the UCSC campus, Classroom Units 1 and 2 the top two spellers in each division (Elementary and Junior) advanced to represent Santa Cruz County at the statewide bees to be held this spring.

Winners for the Junior High division (7-9 grade)

First: Connor Barirani, Georgiana Bruce Kirby Prep, advances to State

Second: Owen McGinty, Rio Del Mar Elementary, advances to State

Third: Ronan Mai, Santa Cruz Gardens

Winners for the Elementary Division (4-6 grade)

First: Owen Mercer, Scotts Valley Middle School, advances to State

Second: Tristan Torres, Aptos Junior High School, advances to State

Third: Jung Soo Jose Kim-Ebio, Alianza Charter School

Dozens of students in grades 4-9, represented public and private schools in Santa Cruz. Each school selected their two top spellers to send to the countywide Spelling Bee sponsored by the Santa Cruz County Office of Education.

This year’s highlights: