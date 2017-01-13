County’s Vulnerability To Natural Disasters

Talk by Renowned UC Santa Cruz Geologist Jan. 19 At Rio Theatre

SANTA CRUZ — As part of the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History’s biannual special speaker series, renowned UC Santa Cruz scientist Dr. Gary Griggs will present “Perils in Paradise” Jan. 19 at the Rio Theatre, a talk that will explore Santa Cruz County’s vulnerability to natural disasters, especially in the era of global warming.

A Distinguished Professor of Earth Sciences and Director of the Institute of Marine Sciences at UCSC, Dr. Griggs is the first recipient of the Museum’s annual Laura Hecox Naturalist Award for his contributions to connecting people with the natural world in ways that empower them to better appreciate, understand and protect it.

Dr. Griggs will explain how the geographical features of Santa Cruz County make it highly susceptible to earthquakes, floods, landslides, tsunamis and other natural disasters. He points to the flood plains adjacent to many of the county’s cities, a shoreline that features both bluffs and low-lying areas, and mountainous reaches containing steep slopes.

Santa Cruz County’s geologic history and terrain is the product of 100 million years or so of plate collision and uplift, of subduction and seduction, and folding and faulting,” Griggs said. “It’s the basis for all of the geologic hazards we have to contend with, those damaging and sometimes disastrous events that periodically interrupt paradise.”

Among the events Griggs will explore include the Loma Prieta and San Francisco earthquakes of 1989 and 1906; the San Lorenzo River floods of 1955 and 1982; and impacts of high tides and storm surges on coastal areas during El Niño years. Global warming threatens to increase the region’s vulnerability over time.

“The Museum is proud to host this opportunity for our community to learn more about why we face these dangers in Santa Cruz County and what the future of the natural world around us may hold,” said Executive Director Heather Moffat. “We hope you’ll join us for an educational evening featuring one of our region’s most respected coastal geologists.”

“Perils in Paradise,” featuring Gary Griggs 7 – 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

•••

TICKETS: $30 Gold Circle, $15 General Admission, and $10 Museum Members

Advance tickets at santacruzmuseum.org/public-programs/special-events Same-Day General Admission tickets only available at the Box Office.

Learn more and plan your visit at santacruzmuseum.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/SantaCruzMuseumOfNaturalHistory/.