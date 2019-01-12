The County of Santa Cruz is pleased to announce creation of a Mid-County safety center, which includes the relocation of an Aptos sheriff substation.

To be opened in early 2019, the new center is the first multi-agency public safety center in the County and will be located in the new Aptos Village development.

It will include a relocation of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office substation formerly located in the Rancho Del Mar shopping center, as well as offices for the Santa Cruz County District Attorney, Santa Cruz County Probation Department and County Supervisor Zach Friend.

“Establishing essential services within our community helps increase public safety while furthering the connection between residents and their government,” Friend said. “Once completed, I look forward to welcoming residents to these offices.”

The 3,200-square-foot space will including offices, equipment and meeting space and house an outreach center for the DA’s consumer affairs and environmental protection staff, probation staff, office hours for the Board of Supervisors and the relocated public safety substation.

“I’m excited that my office, for the first time, will be able to meet with the people we work so hard to protect at a dedicated Mid-County location,” District Attorney Jeff Rosell said. “This is a wonderful contribution to public safety in Santa Cruz County.”

Currently in the latter stages of construction, Phase I of the Aptos Village development is expected to open in the coming months. It includes a mix of new market rate and affordable housing, commercial tenants and offices.

“Once we move in and get settled, I look forward to hosting a grand opening community celebration for the new substation,” Sheriff Jim Hart said. “This new center will support public safety by providing deputies a place to conduct business and interact with the public, and will be a valuable community resource.”