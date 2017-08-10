County Soccer gets Big Boost

By Jason Hoppin, Communications Manager County of Santa Cruz

The County of Santa Cruz announced that Pinto Lake County Park would receive soccer upgrades in conjunction with the biennial 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a generous donation that includes a visit from the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy. The donations are courtesy of Allstate Insurance Company, the Official Protector of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Trophy.

To celebrate the field refurbishment and donated equipment, Allstate, the County and the Aztecas Youth Soccer Academy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and clinic, featuring instruction by renowned goalkeepers Adolfo Ríos and Brad Friedel. The July 25th ceremony preceded the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 26.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) is the international governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The biennial Gold Cup is CONCACAF’s flagship competition, and is being held this year in the U.S.

Earlier this month Allstate announced a multi-year partnership agreement to become the Official Insurance Sponsor of CONCACAF, in addition to being named Official Protector of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Trophy, the trophy for the region’s national team competition.

“For me, there is nothing more inspiring than young goalkeepers who have a passion for the game,” Brad Friedel said. “Working with Allstate provides me the opportunity to foster the love these kids have for the sport so that their passion can continue to grow.”

“Pinto Lake represents the heart of Santa Cruz County soccer,” Parks Director Jeff Gaffney said. “These donations will improve the quality of equipment available to players and coaches, and we are happy Allstate has chosen us as one of seven recipients across the U.S.”

The equipment includes new bleachers, goals, covered benches, flags and nets. The equipment will also benefit the Aztecas, a team of at-risk Latino youth who use soccer to learn life skills necessary to thrive on and off the field as they struggle with gangs, violence and poverty. The Aztecas are sponsored by the Santa Cruz County Probation Department. The Aztecas Youth Soccer Academy Summer Soccer Camp was underway at Pajaro Park through July 28.

The Santa Cruz County Parks Department manages 1,400 acres of park lands, the Simpkins Family Swim Center, multiple beach access points, a variety of after-school and summer recreational programs and robust cultural services programs.