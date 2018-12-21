County Schools Come Together

Fund Raiser to Help Paradise Students Impacted by the Camp Fire

The Camp Fire School Drive is focused on helping the nearly 3,800 students in the Paradise Unified School District who lost their homes to the Camp Fire.

Many of these students lost all of their personal belongings, including clothes, backpacks and school supplies, to the fire. These students are now faced with attending schools in different districts, and the schools welcoming them are faced with school supply shortages.

Santa Cruz County families and schools are joining forces to help these students by donating and collecting backpacks, paper, pens, binders and other school supplies.

People can donate school supplies immediately. Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 21. Local TV station KION captured students making donations at Salesian Elementary and Junior High in Corralitos on Thursday, November 29

A number of local schools are collecting donations. These schools are also donating school supplies. Schools include:

Salesian Elementary and Junior High

Good Shepherd

Monte Vista Christian

St. Francis

Rio Del Mar

Aptos Junior High School

Vine Hill Elementary

Supplies can also be dropped at Deluxe Foods in Aptos and Expressive Learning in Scotts Valley.

•••

For more information about The Camp Fire School Drive, please contact Kirsten Palmquist at (831) 588-5854 and paradisestrongkids@gmail.com.