County Recognized For Monterey Bay Community Power

The County of Santa Cruz announced it has been awarded a 2018 Merit Award be the California State Association of Counties in recognition of efforts to form Monterey Bay Community Power.

Now delivering power to thousands of customers throughout the tri-county Monterey Bay region, Monterey Bay Community Power is a community-choice energy agency focused on delivering renewable energy to local customers and reinvesting revenues in the community. Every year, the California State Association of Counties recognizes innovation and the creative spirit of California’s 58 counties through the Challenge and Merit Awards.

“When we started down this road, they said it couldn’t be done,” Supervisor Bruce McPherson said. “Monterey Bay Community Power is now a runaway success. When we work together to address the challenges of our time, our community can do great things. I thank the California State Association of Counties for their recognition.”

Led by McPherson’s office, Santa Cruz County was the lead agency behind formation of Monterey Bay Community Power, a joint powers authority comprised of 19 local governments around the Monterey Bay that came together in an unprecedented show of unity to benefit local communities and address climate change.

With an operating budget in excess of $200 million, Monterey Bay Community Power has now been rolled out to commercial and residential customers throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties, providing electricity at rates below PG&E while delivering 100 percent carbon-free power over the existing electricity grid.

Despite launching just seven months ago, MBCP is expected to be debt free within the next month, and is poised to reinvest $16 million back into the community in the form of rebates and complimentary programs. MBCP serves 95 percent of the population in the tri-county market.