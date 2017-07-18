Demonstrating responsible environmental stewardship while saving taxpayer dollars, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has authorized the construction of various solar arrays on County-owned facilities.

Following a public bidding process and by unanimous vote, the Board approved an agreement with SunPower Corporation to install solar arrays at seven County facilities, estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 637 tonnes (Metric Tonne = 2,204.6 pounds) per year, and save local taxpayers $10.7 million over 25 years.

“This project saves money, protects the environment and produces jobs,” Supervisor Ryan Coonerty said. “This is a win-win-win for our community.”

Upon completion, the County is expected to offset a total of 48 percent of its energy usage at the facilities, and the Simpkins Family Swim Center will be 100 percent solar-powered. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2017 and be completed by March 2018. The initial six arrays will be located at the following facilities:

County Governmental Building (rooftop arrays)

Santa Cruz County Emeline Campus (rooftop and carport arrays)

Center for Public Safety (carport arrays)

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter (rooftop and carport arrays)

Simpkins Family Swim Center (carport arrays)

Public Works Brommer Yard (rooftop and carport arrays) A future seventh installation array is planned for the new Rountree Detention Center. The County worked with the Monterey Bay Region Solar Collaborative Procurement Initiative and the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development Fund Program to develop the program.