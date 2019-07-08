County Mobile App Has a New Name

“Citizen Connect” is now called “My Santa Cruz County”

The people have spoken! Santa Cruz County is pleased to announce the new name of the County mobile app is “My Santa Cruz County.”

Thousands of people have downloaded the mobile version of the app, which is available on iOS and Android phones and unlocks access to a variety of anytime, anywhere services, including emergency notifications, the ability to report issues such as potholes, graffiti and illegal dumping, voter registration, building inspections, 2020 Census information, property tax payments and much, much more.

Updates have been pushed through the App Store and Google Play. Users who previously installed the former Citizen Connect app and have automatic updates turned on should see the change immediately. Others may have to manually update the app.

•••

A desktop version of My Santa Cruz County is also available at https://cconnect.santacruzcounty.us.