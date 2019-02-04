County Boys & Girls Clubs Celebrate 50 Years

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County announced that it will mark its 50th anniversary with a special Gala Event on March 23, 2019, a year-long calendar of events and the launch of a new Alumni Club.

“It is a huge point of pride that the Boys & Girls Club has been serving our local youth for 50 years,” said Bob Langseth, Executive Director, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County. “We estimate that since 1969 we have impacted over 30,000 youth in Santa Cruz County and beyond.

That doesn’t even begin to cover the number of families and community members that have been impacted by the Club. We are overjoyed to celebrate such a significant accomplishment with our community. Our doors are open to our local youth and their families, and we hope that with the support of our community they will stay open for at least another 50 years.”

In attendance at the kickoff event were Scotts Valley Mayor Jack Gilles, Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce Board Member Stephen Hoversten, and Maia Yates, Director of the Joe & Linda Aliberti Clubhouse.

The Scotts Valley Clubhouse features a 3,000 sq. ft. building and large outside play area. A “walking bus,” with Club staff escorting students from Vine Hill Elementary School and Scotts Valley Middle School to the Club, is available each day after school. Daily programming includes indoor and outdoor sports, games and activities, garden projects, water games, a technology lab, movies/popcorn and art projects.

“What I remember the most about the Club is the Athletic Director at the time. He had a huge impact on me and I’ll never forget him. He was tough but fair and a great role model,” said Jeff Moise, Boys & Girls Clubs Board of Directors President and club alumni from 1969-1973. “He taught me how to play basketball, but more importantly he taught me about being responsible and accountable and the kind of person I wanted to be when I grew up. It’s great to see that kids are still being served and that the Club continues to change the lives of youth and their families for the better.”

As part of the 50th anniversary, BGCSCC is launching its new Alumni Group, formed to unify 30,000 past members. The Alumni Club will reconnect friends and staff, host an Alumni BBQ and help ensure that kids today are supported just as they were during their time at the Club. Past members are encouraged to join the Facebook page for information about Alumni events: www.facebook.com/groups/507326623066177/

To celebrate 50 years, the community is invited to a Gala Fundraising Event on March 23 at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History. Tickets available at 831-423-3138 ext. 26 or visit boysandgirlsclub.info/50years.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County is the largest year-round youth development organization in Santa Cruz County. They offer affordable, safe and thriving community hubs with skilled, caring professionals who understand where youth are coming from and work with them to shape their path towards a great future.

For more information: boysandgirlsclub.info or on facebook.com/BoysAndGirlsClubSantaCruz.