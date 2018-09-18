County Accepting Hosted Rental Permit Applications

The County of Santa Cruz will begin accepting applications for new, hosted rental permits starting September 18.

Hosted rentals can be a source of affordable vacation accommodations and a way for homeowners to supplement their income. Hosted rentals are short-term (less than 30 days) 1- or 2-bedroom rentals within an existing residence, require a permit, are limited to no more than 250 within Santa Cruz County, and are subject to certain geographic limits within the Live Oak, Davenport and Seacliff beach communities.

Existing operators in operation since Dec. 5, 2017 will be grandfathered in to the program, as long as they apply for a permit by September 17.

Beginning Sept. 18, the 250 permit limit will apply regardless of the duration of a hosted rental operation.

Applicants must meet the regulations in the hosted rental ordinance approved by the Board of Supervisors on February 6, 2018.

Permits cost $145.20 and may be obtained over the counter from the County’s Planning Department. To be eligible, applicants must submit an application form and documentation of having paid Transient Occupancy Taxes.

Approximately 100 Hosted Rental permits have been issued so far, with about 150 permits still available. However, the County is approaching the limit on permits in the Live Oak beach community. New hosts are encouraged to apply for a permit as soon as possible starting September 18, 2018. Complete applications will be processed in the order received.

For more information, email the Planning Department at Planning.ZoningInfo@santacruzcounty.us or call (831) 454-2580. Information is also available at: http://www.sccoplanning.com/PlanningHome/ZoningDevelopment/HostedRentals.aspx.