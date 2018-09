SALINAS — Congressman Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) announced staff mobile office hours for veterans’ services in Aptos on Monday, September 24. Mobile office hours are an opportunity for veterans living on the central coast of California to meet with Congressional staff members. To schedule a meeting, please call Congressman Panetta’s Salinas office at 831-424-2229

Veterans Information Center (VIC), Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Building 900, #914, Aptos