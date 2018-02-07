Shauna Mora, the Executive Director of the Conflict Resolution Center of Santa Cruz County, will be retiring in March. Shauna took on the CRC Director role in July of 2012. She has been a dedicated leader and has made great efforts to improve the visibility and effectiveness of CRC in our community.

Shauna received training and certification in mediation in 2001, serving as a community mediator with the Palo Alto Mediation Program. Before coming to the CRC of Santa Cruz, she worked for the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center. As CRC’s Executive Director, Shauna’s charter has been to expand CRC’s presence in Santa Cruz County.

Under Shauna’s leadership, CRC was selected to participate in a 4-year Community Leadership Program, as one of five non-profits in the county. Under this grant, CRC improved its business model and its outreach throughout Santa Cruz County.

CRC’s core programs (mediation and facilitation services and conflict management skills training) have continued to support those who seek a respectful and effective way to manage disputes and increase their communication skills.

The CRC Board is most appreciative of all that Shauna has done for our organization. Her spirit and compassion for CRC’s mission will be missed.

The CRC Board will be opening the search for a new Executive Director immediately. For more information, please call 831-475-6117.

The Conflict Resolution Center has been serving the people of Santa Cruz County for over 30 years, offering affordable, accessible mediation, training, and facilitation services. Through a variety of services and programs, CRC supports individuals and organizations in finding satisfying solutions to difficult problems.

CRC is proud of the fact that we accomplish this goal with the assistance of our many skilled and dedicated volunteers. Over the last year CRC volunteers provided 4860 hours of service to the Santa Cruz community.

Founded in 1986, CRC has been serving Santa Cruz County with a variety of programs and services.

Our programs address conflict at all stages — from prevention to intervention — in our homes, neighborhoods, workplaces, and the justice system. Below is a brief description of some of our most widely used offerings:

Community Mediation Program: Provides affordable mediation of neighborhood and family disputes. Common issues include noise, pets, parking, privacy, common and shared space, trees and fences, safety concerns, landlord/tenant and tenant to tenant issues, estate distribution disputes, shared parenting, and parent-teen relationships.

Workplace Mediation and Training: It is offered to local businesses, non-profits, and government agencies.

Small Claims Mediation Program: Offered each week during Small Claims Court proceedings, this program provides on-site mediation as an alternative to litigation in conjunction with the Superior Court of Santa Cruz County.

Victim-Offender Dialogue Program (VODP): In partnership with the Juvenile Probation Department, VODP facilitates voluntary dialogues between first-time juvenile offenders and the victims of their crimes, with the aim of establishing restitution plans and preventing future crimes.

Parent-Teen Mediation Program (PTMP): In partnership with the Juvenile Probation Department, CRC provides mediations to families who have a teen cited for an offense.

Public Workshops: CRC offers open-enrollment workshops throughout the year. Workshop topics include Conflict Management Skills for Work and Life, Mediation Skills for Supervisors, Building Better Meetings, and an annual intensive (30 hour) Community Mediation Training.

Conflict Resolution Center 1414 Soquel Ave #216, Santa Cruz CA 95062. Ph#: 831-475-6117 Website: www.crcsantacruz.org