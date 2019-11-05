Community Theater Guild Project Update

The Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild is moving forward with its plans to create a welcoming space for performing arts events and other uses in the 9000 sq. ft. space adjacent to the Scotts Valley Library.

Calling the space “The Temporary,” the Guild will utilize existing material donations of lighting, sound, and other equipment, install a suitable stage and make other necessary improvements to the space.

The Community Theater Guild is excited to create this centrally located space which will become a gathering spot to enjoy music, theater, dance and other arts. This space will make the entire building a true cultural center for our community.

The Guild is very appreciative of the many supporters who showed up at the October 2nd meeting of the Scotts Valley City Council to urge the council members to approve of the new, simplified plans and to finalize a long-term lease with the non-profit organization. The City Council voted unanimously to move forward to work out a suitable lease for both parties.

For more information or to get involved with this community effort visit the SVC Theater Guild’s website at www.svctheaterguild.org or call Trish Melehan at 831-566-9411.