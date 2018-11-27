ArtSmart Concert Series

On Saturday, December 8 at a.m. Tandy Beal and Company presents the third concert in the ArtSmart Family First Saturday Concert Series, Community Sing with KITKA!

Kitka, an American women’s vocal ensemble based in Oakland, invites you and your pal, parent, child or grandchild to explore the velvet textures and angular cadences of Eastern European vocal traditions together in a celebratory circle of song.

Experience the magic of raising your voice with Kitka singers to create lush seasonal harmonies as they were originally intended: to be sung by many voices in community!

Dedicated to developing new audiences for music rooted in Balkan, Slavic, and Caucasian women’s vocal traditions, Kitka strives to expand the boundaries of folk song as a living and evolving expressive art form and they will do it with YOU singing (or listening to) them!

“A refreshing spin on seasonal choral music… thoroughly marvelous!” – National Public Radio

Single Show Prices: Adults $15, Children $10. Single tickets available at https://kitka.brownpapertickets.com

Or invest in a Discount Season Pass that includes 7 of 7 shows each only costs: Adults $11, Children $5 available at https://artsmartfamiliesdiscount.brownpapertickets.com

Tandy Beal and Company is partnering with the following sponsors to make this series possible: • David and Lucile Packard Foundation • Hewlett Foundation • Monterey Peninsula Foundation • Arts Council Santa Cruz County • Lighthouse Bank • Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building.

•••

Community Sing with Kitka, Women’s Eastern European Vocal Ensemble, December 8 at 11 a.m. Vets Memorial Building Downtown Santa Cruz: 846 Front St. For more information visit www.tandybeal.com.