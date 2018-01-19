“Our Community Reads” Events Calendar

Our Community Reads — Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah #1 New York Times Bestseller ~ Winner Of The Thurber Prize For American Humor

January 2018 — Wonderful picture books about bi-racial children and families in the Youth Services Room, Aptos Library. Display of beautiful, well-written, award-winning books selected by Julie Olsen Edwards, Director of Cabrillo College Peace and Anti-Bias Library. Julie is on the selection committee for the National Jane Adams Children’s Social Justice Book Awards & consultant to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

January 31st — Film Series at the Aptos Library presents “You Laugh but It’s True.” Get to know the author as we screen this documentary of Trevor Noah’s comedic rise. A compelling, insightful story and very entertaining. Popcorn provided. ~ 6:30–8:30 pm.

February 3 — Children’s Story Hour Celebrating Diversity at Aptos Library features Nancy Spangler, Master Teacher and Faculty, Cabrillo College Children’s Center and Early Childhood Education Dept. for past 22 years. Ages 2 to 5 ~ 10:00 – 11:00 am

February 6 — Trivia Night at Seascape Golf Club in Aptos ~ Come and bring your book club buddies and your friends, for a fun night and a chance to show off your knowledge of facts & trivia from Born a Crime. Your emcee for the evening will be Supervisor Zach Friend. ~ RSVP required: friendsoftheaptoslibrary@fscpl.org ~ 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

February 7 — Delta Students Art Show: “Reflections of Born a Crime” at Pizza 1 on Center Drive, Aptos. Come view Delta School students’ art work in response to this witty, at times raw, memoir. Meet some of the student artists. ~ 6 p.m.

February 8 — Aptos Library Book Group Discussion on Born a Crime led by Judy McNeely ~ 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

February 10 — Film Series at the Aptos Library presents “Blazing Saddles” 1974 satirical western comedy by Mel Brooks. Film expert and educator Mark Hull, will introduce the film. He became interested in film during his time growing up in Los Angeles while his father was a bit actor, stuntman, and “stand-in.” His connection to this film will surprise you. Popcorn provided. ~ 3:00 – 5:00 p

February 13 — Film Series at the Aptos Library presents “Loving.” 2016 historical film tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Loving v. Virginia, that invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. Kelsey Doyle, a digital media producer and editor, will introduce the film. Currently working at Stanford, her work has been published in National Geographic, PBS, National Science Foundation, and Filmmaker Magazine. Popcorn provided. ~ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

February 15 — Discussion Group for Book Clubs and all readers features Dr. Enrique Buelna at Aptos High School Library, Upper Campus. Dr. Buelna, Cabrillo College history professor, will lead a lively discussion of themes in the book. He earned his PhD from UC, Irvine. His dissertation focused on Mexican-American labor activism in Southern California. Enrique is an enthusiastic teacher: “It is my passion to inspire students to greatness and to give them an appreciation for the complexity of historical knowledge.” ~ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

February 17 — Friends of the Aptos Library Book Sale ~ Come shop a terrific selection of gently used books at fantastic prices. Proceeds fund many projects that benefit the Aptos Library and the Aptos community. ~ 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

February 18 — Bubbles and Book Chatter at Cantine Wine Pub in Aptos. Come with your book club friends for an informal discussion about Born a Crime. Cantine will feature a Trevor Noah Xhosa Mimosa! 12 – 2 p.m.

February 21 — Speaker Series features Dr. Cath Byrne: “Trevor was born a crime, I was not: reflections on our growing up under apartheid.” – Rio Sands Community Room, 116 Aptos Beach Drive. A native of South Africa, Cath grew up near Trevor Noah’s home. She holds a Master’s in International Peace Studies, and post-doctoral work on Ethno-Political Conflict. ~ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

February 24 — Speaker Series features Reverend Deborah Johnson: “Making Sense of Racial Nonsense” at the Inner Light Center, 5630 Soquel Drive ~ Founder and president of Inner Light Ministries and of The Motivational Institute, Rev. Johnson is a voice for compassion, equality, and reconciliation, her primary focus has been on coalition building, conflict resolution, public policy development, and cultural sensitivity awareness. ~ 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

February 27 — Hidden Gems Film Series presents “The Color of Friendship” at the Aptos Library ~ Based on the true story of a white South African girl who spends a semester with the family of African-American congressman Ron Dellums. ~ Popcorn ~ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

March 1 — Poetry Slam and Art Exhibition at Aptos High School – Join us as English students present original works of poetry that reflect the themes of Mr. Noah’s memoir. An exhibition will be on display by Aptos High art students as a competition to redesign the book jacket of Born a Crime ~ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.