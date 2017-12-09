Header

By Michael Oppenheimer on December 9, 2017

Our Community Reads book for 2018 is …

The Friends of the Aptos Library has announced the title for the Our Community Reads book for 2018. It is the award-winning, best-selling book by comedian Trevor Noah, Born a Crime.

A truly inspiring memoir and coming-of-age story, Born a Crime depicts the author’s upbringing in South Africa during apartheid. It displays his ability to turn negative factors of his environment into a positive force for his adult life with the help of his truly amazing mother.

Our Community Reads will invite participation from all members of the Santa Cruz County community — from teens to adults of all ages — to read the same book at the same time and thus create a shared experience.

The Aptos Friends is unrolling a series of events planned primarily for February and March that will give readers of all ages the opportunity to discuss the book and its many currently relevant themes.

Inspiring speakers, a variety of films, discussion groups, story times, a trivia night and much more will be free and open to the public.

For a calendar of events and more information please visit: www.friendsofaptoslibrary.org or visit the Aptos Library.

