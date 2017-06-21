SOQUEL — The Santa Cruz Mid-County Groundwater Agency (MGA) is seeking members for its Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) Advisory Committee. Applications for Committee members were accepted from June 5 through July 20, 2017.

A public meeting will be held on June 29, 2017 from 7-9 PM at Congregational Church of Soquel, 4951 Soquel Dr. Soquel CA to provide the public with more information about the MGA and the role of the GSP Advisory Committee.

The Advisory Committee will represent basin water users to develop the MGA’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Cruz Mid-County Basin’s future. The Committee’s purpose is to make groundwater sustainability recommendations to the MGA Board. Committee members will review technical information, give advice on Basin sustainability goals, plan objectives, project funding, plan implementation, and other topics as identified by the Committee and the Board. The time commitment will vary and is expected to take 10 hours per month from September 2017 through July 2019.

The Mid-County Groundwater Agency was formed in 2016 in response to California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, which requires groundwater basins be sustainably managed by 2040. The Mid-County Groundwater Agency is responsible for managing the Santa Cruz Mid-County Basin, which is in critical overdraft.

Applications will be accepted from residents within the Santa Cruz Mid-County Groundwater Basin boundary. To verify whether or not you live in the basin, please check our interactive map at http://www.midcountyground water.org/mid-county-basin-area/interactive-map.

