Save the Date July 29 to commemorate a ‘fallen giant’ – The Advocate Tree – in Nisene Marks State Park at 11 a.m. Immediately following, The Advocates for the Forest of Nisene Marks will hold their 25th Anniversary celebration.

After possibly a thousand years or more, the Advocate Tree has fallen. On 1/9/17, a Park visitor heard a tremendous crash and found the fallen giant on the ground. That beautiful old-growth tree was more than 45 feet in circumference, and at over 250 feet tall, was one of the tallest redwoods in the park.

With that commemoration, we also will be celebrating the organization the tree was named after – The Advocates for the Forest of Nisene Marks. In November 1992, the organization was founded, and we will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. Over the years The Advocates have organized monthly trail work days, along with raising money and volunteers for many improvements to the Park.

The Advocates celebration will be at the Emmett Reed Picnic area. There will be BBQ hot dogs and/or hamburgers, chips, cakes and bottled water. Come join us. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate this wonderful Park!

Geoff Alexander has volunteered to be the Master of Ceremonies and Sandy Lydon has also agreed to speak. We’ve also invited Zach Friend and John Hibble to share their thoughts.

There will also be some other surprises!