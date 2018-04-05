Come and Touch-A-Truck!

On Sunday, April 29 the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation is hosting a countywide Touch-A-Truck event in Scotts Valley (www.TouchaTruckSC.com). Touch-A-Truck events have become a big draw throughout California, attracting thousands of families, and we are the first to host one in Santa Cruz County

Touch-A-Truck is a fun event for kids and their families to explore over 50 emergency, construction, agriculture, transportation, and other one-of-a-kind vehicles.

The basic premise is exactly what it sounds like — get a bunch of cool, giant trucks together in a large field setting and let boys and girls of all ages explore them and sit in the driver’s seat (and honk the horn!).

This is set in a in a safe and friendly park environment full of family activities for all ages. To keep interest high for everyone, we have a Kids Zone that includes a climbing wall, inflatables, reptile and petting zoo, and craft activities.

The vehicles will be parked on the old airport field adjacent to Skypark with the event running from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The proceeds from this event will go 100% to Scotts Valley Public School programs.

Schedule of Events:

10:30 AM — Touch-A-Truck Opens

10:30 AM — Kid Zone Opens

11:00 AM — Food Trucks and Drink Pavilion opens. Satisfy your thirst with our beverage garden offering water, soft drinks, beer, and wine. Santa Cruz’s popular food trucks and local eateries will be on hand such as Ate 3 One, Saucey’z, Pono’s Hawaiian Grill, Mr. G’s Mexican, Togo’s, Round Table Pizza, and Aunt Lali’s

11:30 AM — Live music starts featuring local high school bands

12:00–12:30 PM — Come see the CALSTAR helicopter land on the old airfield

3:00 PM — Touch-A-Truck Closes

•••

Who We Are And What We Do!

The Scotts Valley Educational Foundation (SVEF) is an all-volunteer 501C-3 non-profit that provides funding for programs and education materials to enhance the solid academic curriculum and maintain the high quality of education in the Scotts Valley Unified School District.

In the past 5 years, SVEF has donated over $600,000 to support the needs of children from kindergarten through high school graduation and beyond.

Touch A Truck Santa Cruz is SVEF’s flagship fundraising event. The entire event is produced, planned and executed by volunteers ( we have no paid staff). One hundred percent of funds raised go to the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation.

SVEF provides annual funds to the school district to support essential programs and educational materials, keep budget cuts away from affecting the classroom, and benefit every child in the Scotts Valley School District.

•••

To bring a vehicle, volunteer, sponsor this event, or donate to the SVEF, go to http://touchatrucksc.com