Presented by Scotts Valley High School Theater Arts Department

Kendra Kannegaard and Dani Zuccolotto are directing the school’s spring musical, Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The play will be performed three weekends in a row from April 14 to April 30. Shows Friday and Saturday evenings will be at 7 p.m. with a special dedication to graduating seniors at the Saturday, April 29 performance. There will also be 2 p.m. matinees Saturday April 15, Sunday April 23 and Sunday April 30, the closing show.

Tickets will soon be available via showtix4u.com, or they can be simply purchased at the door.