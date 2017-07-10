COCOA — Give Her a Chance to Be Your Friend

This is Cocoa (A233044). Her previous owners surrendered her to the Shelter… five months ago. Her people had bought her when she was a baby. For a while she lived in a home, with people to take care of her. But then things changed. First, one of her people started showing signs of being allergic to rabbits, so she was moved outside into a hutch. Then their landlord would not allow pets any longer.

Cocoa has been an easy-keeper here at the Shelter. She enjoys her time out of her kennel with the volunteers who come and give her attention, letting her play and cuddle. She eats timothy hay, timothy pellets, greens, and her treats of small carrots.

Did you know that rabbits could be litter-trained like cats? That they literally will jump for joy to welcome you home? That they are very sensitive to heat and cold and live much longer and healthier lives as indoors pets? All of these things are true. Rabbits are truly engaging and charming pets. Cocoa would love the chance to show you all of this and more!

Cocoa is year-old, spayed/female, English Spot mix rabbit

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182