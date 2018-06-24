Header

Coco: Eager to Please

By Michael Oppenheimer on June 24, 2018

Coco Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comCoco (ID#A237254) is the cutest ragamuffin! She is sweet, social, and will do anything for a treat. While at the shelter she has made several trips out on the town, including the recent Human Race event on West Cliff! She is always earnest and eager to please. She would prefer to be with her person as much as possible and will be an excellent companion.

Coco is a spayed female, 3 year-old terrier mix.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Zip Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSanta Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

  • Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062
    • Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076
    • Hours: Monday – Saturday  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182

