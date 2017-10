IN THE HOME — Five Affordable Weekend DIY Projects • Smart Home Improvement Decisions • Solar Shingles and Tiles Are Coming • 2018 Color Trends

IN THE GARDEN — Be Water Smart • Natural Gopher Control • Bountiful Winter Gardens

IN THE KITCHEN — 2018 Kitchen Trends • Roasted Root Vegetable Salad • Black Bean and Pumpkin Stew

LIFESTYLE — Mega Luxury Decks • Your Outdoor Oasis • Farm to Family: Raising Livestock • Signs of Pet Aging • When and How To Part With Something. … and much more!