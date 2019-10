IN THE GARDEN: Fall Gardening • Welcome Fall Crush

IN THE KITCHEN: Smoothie Bowls • Tailgating Season

IN THE HOME: Home Health • Reclaim Reuse • Ultimate Kitchen • Questions before purchasing • Clean Out Your Closets • Signs of Aging Roof Shingles

LIFESTYLE: Outside Health • Outdoor Living • Tinctures & CBD • Day Trippin’ • New Home for your Pet • The American Cowgirl … and much more!