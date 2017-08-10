Coastal Commission Approves CEMEX Settlement

Monterey Bay Sand Mining Ends Coastal Operations In the United States

SEASIDE — California Coastal Commissioners unanimously approved the proposed settlement to remove the Lapis Lustre Sand Mine in Marina, Calif. This historical settlement was signed by CEMEX on June 23, after almost two years of investigations and confidential negotiations. Fifty advocates and supporters attended the rally with T-shirts and signs urging Commissioners to “Approve CEMEX Settlement.”

Speakers in support of the secession of the “Sand Mining era in the Monterey Bay” included public officials, coastal scientists, ocean advocates and concerned citizens. Notable supporters and attendees included Marina City Mayor Bruce Delgado, Dr. Edward Thornton, Dr. Gary Griggs former director of UCSC Institute of Marine Sciences and Paul Michel, the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent.

“This is a clear victory for all those who live, work and play on the Monterey coast,” said Jennifer Savage, Surfrider Foundation California Policy Manager. “Its significance also extends far beyond geographical boundaries… This is truly a landmark moment in the protection of California’s priceless, public coast.”

Save Our Shores Executive Director, Katherine O’Dea agrees. “It was great to emerge from this multi-year effort with a win for the coast of our Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. We applaud the Commissioner’s approval of the settlement. We believe it is a smart compromise within a reasonable timeline… and it couldn’t have been done without the support of our community.”

“We especially applaud the agreement to sell the property at reduced rate for valuable purposes such as conservation, low-impact recreation and public education,” Ryan Kallabis, Save Our Shores Communication and Advocacy Manager adds, “It is important that we do not trade one form of mass development for another given the sensitive and ecologically significant habitats that stretch across the dunes.”

The two nonprofits want to thank the California Coastal Commission, State Lands Commission and the City of Marina, Dr. Edward Thornton, Kathy Biala and Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado for all the work and dedication put into protecting the Monterey Bay coast.

