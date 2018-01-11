Claire Aseremo of Aptos High School Wins Scholarship

The Civics Summit Committee Announced that Claire Aseremo is the winner of the Voter Engagement Plan Scholarship Contest portion of the 2017 Civics Summit.

This year’s essay theme was “Words into Actions.” Aseremo proposed a website specifically aimed at young voters and high schoolers. By providing resources geared at newly emerging voters, the site would then serve as a dynamic non-partisan website resource for local educators in Santa Cruz County. Aseremo received her scholarship check at the Santa Cruz County Board of Education Meeting on December 21.

Aseremo is a senior in Barret Vitol’s U.S. Government class at Aptos High School. The contest was open to all students in attendance at the Civics Summit on November 3 who outlined an innovative approach for engaging youth in the voting process. Lozano Smith donated the $500 scholarship for the contest winner

Juniors and seniors from high schools in Santa Cruz County attended the first annual non-partisan Civics Summit at Cabrillo College on Nov. 3. The Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee partnered with the Santa Cruz County Office of Education and Cabrillo College to create an opportunity for students to learn about the power of participation in the democratic process and to develop a greater understanding about the roles of local elected officials and civic engagement.

For more information about the Civics Summit, please visit www.CivicsSummit.org.