Beginning July 1, 2018, a fee will be assessed for electric vehicle charging at all stations in City-operated parking facilities. The fee is in addition to parking fees. It is being assessed to recover escalating electricity costs and maintenance expenses, and to motivate more frequent turnover of electric vehicle parking and charging spaces.

Using the City’s existing ParkMobile app, the fee will be $1 per hour for 4 hours, and $5 per hour after 4 hours. Because most City-operated parking facilities have a 4-hour limit, electric vehicles that park in excess of 4 hours in those facilities’ electric vehicle charging spaces are also subject to a parking citation.

The City of Santa Cruz has installed signs at all 14 electric vehicle charging stations in City–operated parking lots and garages informing electric vehicle users of this change and how to pay the charging fee. Questions on the new fees may be directed to Marlin Granlund, Parking Program Manager, at (831) 420–5184.

By encouraging electric vehicle adoption, the City aims to reach its climate action milestone that calls for switching 20% of cars to low carbon fuels between 2008 and 2020 and contribute to the achievement of State goals around EV adoption and infrastructure.

For more information about electric vehicle parking and charging in Santa Cruz, please see the City’s Public Works webpage dedicated to this topic.