City of Santa Cruz Receives Recycling Award

The Santa Cruz City Council recognized a City award for Outstanding Recycling Program from the California Resource Recovery Association. Changes to the City’s Resource Recovery education and outreach program, including the addition of the Master Recycler Volunteer Program, contributed to this honor, which was announced at the association’s annual conference last month.

The City of Santa Cruz Master Recycler Volunteer Program began in 2018. Master Recyclers are community champions trained in all things related to waste and recycling. They volunteer within the Santa Cruz community to educate and empower friends, neighbors, schools, businesses and local groups to waste less and recycle right.

The 50 students who have graduated from the Master Recycler program have helped visitors manage discards at Earth Day Santa Cruz, assisted in a reuse project at Bay View Elementary School, answered recycling questions at Santa Cruz Neighbors block parties, and conducted interactive presentations at the Boys and Girls Club and Louden Nelson Senior Center.

Another factor in the Outstanding Recycling Program award is the City’s online and mobile application Recycling Guide. The new tool is assisting the Santa Cruz community to reduce, reuse, recycle and dispose of everything in the most responsible way by answering “what goes where” questions.

•••

The Recycle Guide, details regarding the next Master Recycler training session, and more of the City’s Resource Recovery education and outreach components are available at cityofsantacruz.com/recycleright.