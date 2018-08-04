Circus Vargas: Exciting, Awe-Inspiring, and Animal-Free!

Appearing at the Capitola Mall Aug. 2 thru Aug. 6, 2018

Circus Vargas has accomplished a feat even more difficult than some might have believed possible. They have created an incredible animal-free circus production that still manages to deliver audiences the nostalgic, authentic, traditional circus feel that fans love, albeit without the animal factor. This show is amazingly entertaining for everyone of any age! It’s the perfect mix of aerial artistry, dare-devilry, comedy, magic and acrobatics. So why no animals?

“We receive many inquiries as to why Circus Vargas’ current productions do not include animal acts,” says Rolanda Kaiser, PR Director. “The creative concept behind the reincarnation of Circus Vargas has simply been a natural progression in the long and stellar careers of owners Nelson and Katya Quiroga.

Circus Vargas’ new owners are former acrobats and are doing what they know best. Although some might not imagine a circus without animals, the circus is really so much more! It’s a feeling, an experience. It’s that giddy excitement that overcomes you the moment you’ve entered the big top in excited anticipation, wondering what spectacular things are awaiting to be seen!

“Having performed as acrobats and aerialists with some of the most famous circuses in the world,” said Kaiser, “Nelson has always gravitated toward the acrobatic aspect of circus. Katya, a former ballerina, leans toward the artistic, balletic aspect, the beauty of movement and the human form.”

With the exciting flying trapeze aerialists, jugglers, clowns, acrobats, the lights, and the music — you know you have entered a magical circus realm where you expect and prepare to be amazed and astonished! “Circus Vargas is absolutely circus at its best,” says Rolanda.

•••

Circus Vargas Partners with CASA & Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services!

On Opening Night, Circus Vargas will be hosting over 150 people (families, staff & volunteers from 2 local charities — CASA & Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services). Circus Vargas donated all the tickets for them to see the circus for free, making sure to give back to the community, but it is only possible when we get support as well!

Largest American Big Top Circus!

Circus Vargas is now as the largest traveling American Big Top circus! We invite you to support this family-owned and operated show and to see the hard work that each person and performer puts into every performance.

An Animal-Free Circus

Discover how Circus Vargas manages to deliver audiences the nostalgic, authentic and traditional circus feel that fans love without the animal factor.

Guinness World Record Holder in the Performance Lineup

Michael Fererri is the world’s fastest ball juggler and quite an accomplished man at such a young age.

Find out how this Guinness star honed and perfected his craft and landed on the tours of the most famous circuses in the world.

Circus Vargas Delivers the “Dreaming of Pirates!” Extravaganza!

Join us for a Swashbuckling Circus Vargas Spectacular, “Dreaming of Pirates!” A Fantastic Voyage of Nonstop Action and Adventure Guaranteed to Thrill and Enchant Children of all Ages! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Flying Trapeze Artists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Comedians and Much, Much, More! Circus Vargas’ Dreaming of Pirates… A true circus treasure!

•••

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

•••

Circus Vargas

Capitola Mall • 1855 41st Avenue, Capitola

Performance Schedule:

Sunday, Aug. 5 – 12:00, 3:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Pricing and Seating Locations:

VIP experience: $72-62 (4 sections, 9 seats in each row) – VIP seats are individual chairs that are in the front center of the performance ring.

Ringside Reserved: $57-47 (*handicapped accessibility only) – Ringside seats are individual chairs that are along either side of the performance ring.

Arena: $37-27 (General Admission – first come, first served) – Arena seats are in front of the bleachers.

Bleacher Seating: $25-15 (General Admission – first come, first served) – Bleachers are wooden benches located in the uppermost few rows.

Age Requirements: (*Kids under 2 are free! Child must sit on adult’s lap).

•••

Children’s prices apply to those 2-10 years old. 11 and over must buy an adult ticket. 60 and over can purchase senior tickets.

Tickets on the Internet: www.circusvargas.com • Tickets by phone call: 877-GOTFUN1 (877-468-3861) • Tickets at the Circus Box Office.

For More info call 877-GOT-FUN1