Cinco De Mayo Fundraiser

By Michael Oppenheimer on April 19, 2019

Fundraiser Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFor Aptos History Museum at Best Western Seacliff Inn

Fundraiser Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comAttention wine collectors, wine drinkers, and fans of Marilyn Monroe!

A seven bottle collection: 5 bottles of limited addition “Marilyn Merlot” wine and 2 Norma Jeane wines, will be available in the silent auction at the Aptos History Museum’s Annual Fundraiser and Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday May 5th, 2-4 p.m. at the Best Western Seacliff Inn.

Collectors have made Marilyn Monroe Merlot one of the fastest-appreciating wines on the market, a notable wine from prized Napa Valley grapes. Advance bids and not-to-exceed bids accepted on each bottle. Marilyn Merlot ’96, ’98, ’02, ’03, ’04, and Norma Jeane ’04, ’05. Or you can instantly purchase the collection for $1000. Call 831-688-1467 to place your bid today!

Donations to attend: $40 general, $35 museum members, benefits the Aptos History Museum

Call to RSVP: (831) 688-1467. Takes place at the Best Western Seacliff Inn, 7500 Old Dominion Court, and the Aptos History Museum, 7605 Old Dominion Court, Aptos.

•••

Visit www.aptoshistory.org for details!

