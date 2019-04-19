Cinco De Mayo Fundraiser

For Aptos History Museum at Best Western Seacliff Inn

Attention wine collectors, wine drinkers, and fans of Marilyn Monroe!

A seven bottle collection: 5 bottles of limited addition “Marilyn Merlot” wine and 2 Norma Jeane wines, will be available in the silent auction at the Aptos History Museum’s Annual Fundraiser and Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday May 5th, 2-4 p.m. at the Best Western Seacliff Inn.

Collectors have made Marilyn Monroe Merlot one of the fastest-appreciating wines on the market, a notable wine from prized Napa Valley grapes. Advance bids and not-to-exceed bids accepted on each bottle. Marilyn Merlot ’96, ’98, ’02, ’03, ’04, and Norma Jeane ’04, ’05. Or you can instantly purchase the collection for $1000. Call 831-688-1467 to place your bid today!

Donations to attend: $40 general, $35 museum members, benefits the Aptos History Museum

Call to RSVP: (831) 688-1467. Takes place at the Best Western Seacliff Inn, 7500 Old Dominion Court, and the Aptos History Museum, 7605 Old Dominion Court, Aptos.

•••

Visit www.aptoshistory.org for details!