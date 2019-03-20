Christian Youth Theatre – Into the Woods

Music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM Book by JAMES LAPINE

Showing April 5 – 7, 2019

San Lorenzo Center of Performing Arts – Main Stage

CYT Santa Cruz closes their Winter Session with Into the Woods, opening April 5, 2019, at 7:00pm. Into the Woods is a Tony-winning musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, about wishes and what can happen when they come true.

Based on fairytales by the Brothers Grimm, it brings together the story of a Baker and his Wife who wish for a child, of Cinderella who wishes to go to the King’s Festival, of Jack who wishes to keep his best friend, of a Witch who wishes to be beautiful again and many more. It all comes together in the woods, where everyone will have to consider if they truly want what they thought they wished for. All the stories intersect through unexpected new plot twists. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s beloved musical intertwines classic fairytales with a contemporary edge to tell stories of wishes granted and “the ultimate price” to be paid.

This wildly inventive ensemble production features versatile young actors who sing, act and dance. They will perform memorable songs like “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone.” This is a great story that takes many of the familiar fairytales we heard as a child; spins them on their head, and intertwines them in a very interesting and unique way. Mind the wolf, heed the witch and honor the giant in the sky, in this extraordinary musical about the power of wishes and what really happens after they come true. The award-winning musical has been mounted with boundless imagination in a witty and wild theatrical reinvention of a beloved modern classic.

The first act follows the traditional fairytales that we’re all familiar with, and the second act shows what happens after the happily ever after. Careful the wish you make

