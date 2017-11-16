Christian Youth Theater Presents: A Christmas Carol

November 17-26 • Louden Nelson Community Theater

Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

A Christmas Carol is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well known story. Proving its staying power with a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, A Christmas Carol, is an ideal choice for any theatre hoping to create a holiday tradition.

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18. Since its founding in 1981, CYT has grown to be the largest youth theater program in the nation, with Affiliates across the country training thousands of students a year.

CYT stands in the forefront in its commitment to the highest ethical, moral, technical, and artistic standards of excellence. Instructors are professionals, qualified in teaching and/or performing, who understand our mission statement, values, objectives, and goals.

CYT shows are appropriate for the entire family and are an excellent way to introduce children to the arts! CYT produces one Broadway-style musical each session. Enrollment in CYT classes provides students (ages 8-18) the opportunity to audition for a current production. Students not cast in the show are encouraged to participate in other ways. Depending on age and ability, students (and siblings) can participate on the backstage crew, technical team, or the costume and makeup committees.

Tickets available at CYTSantaCruz.org with dates and performance times. For more information go to cytsantacruz.org