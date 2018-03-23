Thursday, March 29 – 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. Chili’s restaurant, 1855 41st Ave, Capitola

Santa Cruz CHP, in conjunction with the Special Olympics of Northern California, is hosting a Tip-A-Cop event at Chili’s restaurant, 1855 41st Ave, Capitola.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 29 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

Tip-A-Cop is a fundraising event where police officers will be serving customers at a restaurant. Donations from customers help provide local athletes with free year-round training and competitions.

There are 17,777 athletes who participate in 156 competitions throughout the region in 12 sports. Special Olympics require the extraordinary support and time of 17,140 volunteers and volunteer coaches.

Financial support comes almost exclusively from individuals, organizations, corporations, and foundations.

Please Join Us In Supporting This Worthy Cause And Let The Cops Serve You!

