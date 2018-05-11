CHIP Likes the Ladies

Meet our buddy Chip! (ID#A246188) After his owner fell ill and was no longer able to care for him, this little guy has made his way into the hearts of our shelter staff and volunteers. He recently got a haircut that is the talk of the shelter. You can now see his expressive eyes, and he has a little goatee, making him look wise beyond his years. He will need to be regularly groomed to keep him looking handsome (and prevent his hair from matting).

Chip comes to life around other dogs and has been very well behaved in playgroups, often serving as the role model of how to play nice. While Chip is generally full of good cheer, he is selective about the men in his life. He warms up more quickly to women and needs a slow, easy introduction for the men he meets.

We aren’t quite for sure why Chip has been in the shelter so long since he is such a swell guy, but we are hoping his forever family will come in soon to meet him! Chip would love to be in a home with another resident dog and would like to have a woman for his primary human companion.

Chip is a neutered 3-year-old, tan-terrier mix.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182